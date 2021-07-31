Left Menu

Tom Hanks joins Wes Anderson's next untitled project

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is all set to enter the jewel-box world of Wes Anderson films. The Oscar-winning actor will be playing a cameo role in the filmmaker's next, as of yet untitled project.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 12:38 IST
Tom Hanks joins Wes Anderson's next untitled project
Tom Hanks and Wes Anderson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is all set to enter the jewel-box world of Wes Anderson films. The Oscar-winning actor will be playing a cameo role in the filmmaker's next, as of yet untitled project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the said project, which is expected to be filmed in Spain, marks the first time Hanks will appear in an Anderson production, which has already cast several of the filmmaker's regular players, including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

Details about the plot of Anderson's latest are being kept under wraps, but the film will no doubt be a meticulously constructed feast for the eyes, overflowing with hyper-stylised set design and framing. All these attributes were on full display this year at Cannes, where Anderson debuted 'The French Dispatch,' which was a love letter to journalism that earned positive reviews.

The film, which stars Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, and Jeffrey Wright, along with the aforementioned Brody, Murray and Swinton, will come out on October 22. Hanks, who was last seen in 'News of the World', will next be onscreen in Amblin's sci-fi feature 'Finch', which will be released on Apple TV Plus.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he will also star in Baz Luhrman's Elvis Presley musical movie and Robert Zemeckis' 'Pinocchio', in which he will play Geppetto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021