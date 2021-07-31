Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan meets J-K Lt Governor

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed making the Union territory a ''favourite'' film shooting destination.

Khan called on the lieutenant governor (L-G) at the Raj Bhavan here.

''Met renowned film actors Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed the new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination,'' the L-G tweeted.

The actor is currently in the Valley and he visited the Amar Singh College here on Thursday most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming flick Lal Singh Chadha.

Khan recently wrapped up shooting in Ladakh.

