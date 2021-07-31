Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan meets J-K Lt Governor
The discussion also focused on reviving JK glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination, the L-G tweeted.The actor is currently in the Valley and he visited the Amar Singh college here on Thursday most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming flick Lal Singh Chadha.Khan recently wrapped up shooting in Ladakh.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed making the Union territory a ''favourite'' film shooting destination.
Khan called on the lieutenant governor (L-G) at the Raj Bhavan here.
''Met renowned film actors Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed the new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination,'' the L-G tweeted.
The actor is currently in the Valley and he visited the Amar Singh College here on Thursday most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming flick Lal Singh Chadha.
Khan recently wrapped up shooting in Ladakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
4 suspected drones spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu
New nomenclature for Jammu and Kashmir High Court
Roshni scam: CBI searches premises of 3 IAS officers, others in Jammu, Srinagar
LG Sinha launches Jammu ropeway
Rajnath Singh meets AK Antony and Sharad Pawar, briefs them on Ladakh border row with China