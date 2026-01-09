Left Menu

Mystery at the Border: Nano Drone Discovered in Jammu

Security forces in Jammu district have discovered a suspected 'nano drone' near the border area of Chakroi in R S Pura. This discovery followed information provided by a local resident. An investigation has been initiated to uncover the circumstances surrounding this intriguing find.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(With inputs from agencies.)

