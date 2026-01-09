Mystery at the Border: Nano Drone Discovered in Jammu
Security forces in Jammu district have discovered a suspected 'nano drone' near the border area of Chakroi in R S Pura. This discovery followed information provided by a local resident. An investigation has been initiated to uncover the circumstances surrounding this intriguing find.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces have unearthed an intriguing discovery in the Jammu district: a suspected 'nano drone' was found in a border area.
The discovery was reported by a local resident from Chakroi in R S Pura, prompting immediate attention and action by local authorities.
In response to this development, an investigation is now underway to determine the origins and purpose of the drone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
