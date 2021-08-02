Left Menu

Sonu Sood says he feels 'proud' to join Special Olympics Bharat as brand ambassador

Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has always been a step forward to aid those in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Dabangg' star has added another feather to his cap by becoming the brand ambassador of India at the Special Olympics to be held in Russia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:21 IST
Sonu Sood says he feels 'proud' to join Special Olympics Bharat as brand ambassador
Sonu Sood (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has always been a step forward to aid those in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Dabangg' star has added another feather to his cap by becoming the brand ambassador of India at the Special Olympics to be held in Russia. Sonu announced the news on his Instagram account with a picture of him wearing the jersey and posing with the Special Olympics Red Ball.

He wrote, "Feeling proud today as I'm chosen to be the Brand Ambassador for India at the #SpecialOlympics to be held in Russia! I'm sure our champions will make us proud and I wish them all the best! Jai Hind." The virtual event of the inaugural session was viewed by over 500 athletes, coaches, families, officials and volunteers.

Opening up about becoming the brand ambassador for India at the Special Olympics, Sonu said, "Today is a very special day for me and I am delighted to join this journey of Inclusion with Special Olympics Bharat. Through their sporting achievements, each and every Special Olympics Athlete redefines the human spirit that stands tall in the face of every challenge." Promoting the inclusion of persons with intellectual disabilities, he further said, "I wish luck to all of them to do their best and showcase their abilities with confidence which in itself would send a strong message to the world that they deserve to be mainstreamed."

Expressing his gratitude for being a part of SO Bharat, the actor added, "I feel privileged to join the Special Olympics Bharat family and vouch to make this platform even bigger and resonate with people all over the country. I support SO Bharat. I support the Inclusion Revolution." In his role as the brand ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat, Sonu will lead the team of Special Olympics Bharat Athletes who will travel to Kazan to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in January 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021