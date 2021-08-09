Left Menu

Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' to release in India on August 13

Odenkirk has an international fan-base thanks to his stellar performances in iconic shows such as Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul.Bob essays the role of a family man who is trying hard to be the perfect husband and father despite the complexities in his relationships.The movie is penned by Derek Kolstad and also features Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen and Christopher Llyod in key roles.Nobody will release in English and Hindi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:33 IST
''Better Call Saul'' star Bob Odenkirk's film ''Nobody'' is all set to release in Indian theatres on August 13.

The film, directed b Ilya Naishuller, is being released here by the Universal Pictures and revolves around Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell, complex and layered character who is suffering from PTSD. Odenkirk has an international fan-base thanks to his stellar performances in iconic shows such as ''Breaking Bad'' and its spin-off ''Better Call Saul''.

Bob essays the role of a family man who is trying hard to be the perfect husband and father despite the complexities in his relationships.

The movie is penned by Derek Kolstad and also features Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen and Christopher Llyod in key roles.

''Nobody'' will release in English and Hindi. Odenkirk, 58, had to be hospitalised after he collapsed on the set of ''Better Call Saul'', where he plays lawyer Jimmy McGill, on July 27. The actor recently took to Twitter to update his fans about his health.

''I am doing great. I’ve had my very own 'It’s a Wonderful Life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better,” Odenkirk tweeted last Friday.

“Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” he added.

