Left Menu

I'm concerned but hope things get better: Aamir Khan on film industry

The actor noted that several films had a direct-to-digital release as theatres remained shut.As more people get vaccinated things will get better... I hope in the near future things will get better. Khans shoot of his upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha was delayed last year due to the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:10 IST
I'm concerned but hope things get better: Aamir Khan on film industry
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday hoped the coronavirus situation across the country improves and the film industry, which has taken a hit due to the pandemic, gets back on track. On the sidelines of an event here, when Khan was asked about the industry's revival amid the pandemic, the 56-year-old actor said there was ''no easy answer to this.'' ''Film industry would, of course, want theatres to reopen. But that will happen only when the health situation gets better when COVID comes under control. The government and all of us are trying and working on it,'' Khan told reporters. The pandemic affected film shoots across the country which was halted twice, during last year's nationwide lockdown and earlier this year when there was a second wave. Theatres remained closed for months but post the pandemic, Delhi and different states have allowed cinema halls to resume operations.

Maharashtra, a key center for Hindi films, has still not allowed cinema halls to open. The actor noted that several films had a direct-to-digital release as theatres remained shut.

''As more people get vaccinated things will get better... Some films are releasing on OTT platforms... Till then, I am also, as a film person, really concerned. I hope in the near future things will get better.'' Khan's shoot of his upcoming ''Laal Singh Chaddha'' was delayed last year due to the pandemic. The actor recently resumed the film's shoot in Kargil. ''Laal Singh Chaddha'' is scheduled to release during Christmas 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021