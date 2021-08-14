Left Menu

Emma Stone to return for 'Cruella 2'

Oscar winner Emma Stone will be returning as fan-favourite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil in the sequel to Disney Studios Cruella.The sequel was announced in June, weeks after the release of the live-action film on streaming platform Disney Plus and selected theatres in the US.According to Deadline, Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both returning for the sequel.We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studios willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 11:30 IST
Emma Stone to return for 'Cruella 2'
Emma Stone Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Emma Stone will be returning as fan-favourite ''One Hundred and One Dalmatians'' villainess Cruella de Vil in the sequel to Disney Studios' ''Cruella''.

The sequel was announced in June, weeks after the release of the live-action film on streaming platform Disney Plus and selected theatres in the US.

According to Deadline, ''Cruella'' director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both returning for the sequel.

''We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio's willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. ''We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms,'' Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor said about the agency's client Stone and her 'Cruella 2' deal.

Stone starred in and executive produced ''Cruella'', which was the the third live-action movie featuring the Disney villain. Veteran actor Glenn Close played the character in the previous two films -- ''101 Dalmatians'' (1996), and ''102 Dalmatians'' (2000).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021