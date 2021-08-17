Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will clear previous cliffhangers, vows showrunner

Filming for Netflix's streaming romantic drama Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has wrapped up, which means the series is expected to hit the small screen soon. JoAnna Garcia Swisher (plays as Maddie) announced on Instagram that the filming for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has wrapped up.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 was filming in Georgia which began in April 2021. The series was first announced back in 2018 and premiered on Netflix on May 19. 2020. The second season is expected to release on Netflix in 2021, but due to the wake of the COVID-19, the series gets delayed to 2022. Netflix has not revealed a timeframe for the release of Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

Towards the end of 2020, the novel writer Sherryl Woods suggested that the drama wood kick off in early 2021. "Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season two of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned."

The showrunner Sheryl Anderson told to Parade, "That's hard to answer because we are still trying to figure out any precautions that need to be taken and how that will impact the pace of production. There are a lot of unknowns. I don't want to get people's hopes up, but we are doing our best to be able to implement it as quickly as possible. The launch date is up to Netflix. We know the passion of our fans, so we are doing it as quickly as possible. But, right now, we have neither a release date nor a trailer."

The main cast who are expected to be back of Sweet Magnolias Season 2:

Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott),

Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher),

Helen (Heather Headley)

Bill (Chris Klein),

Cal (Justin Bruening),

Tyler (Carson Rowland),

Kyle (Logan Allen),

Annie (Anneliese Judge),

Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears)

The plot for Sweet Magnolias is kept under wrap. Season 2 will commence from the end of the debut season. It is likely to clear the outcome of the fight from the after prom-party. Previously we saw, Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle was unconscious and injured after the car crash. The identity of the person who was in the car with Kyle is yet to reveal.

Sherryl Woods said, "The cliffhanger accident was not in the books, but boy, what a way to [end]. In fact, when I read the script for the 10th episode, I immediately emailed Sheryl Anderson and said, 'Netflix needs to renew this minute."

Anderson promised that they are going to clear the cliffhangers "that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. We will keep updating once the official release date is announced. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

