Richa Chadha, Ronit Boseroy's Voot Select series 'Candy' to premiere in September

Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Boseroy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series ''Candy''. Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

''Candy'' features the ''Udaan'' actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Chadha wrote, ''The secret's in the candy. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned. @RonitBoseRoy @manurishichadha @VootSelect @OptimystixMedia'' Boseroy also took to Instagram and posted the show's teaser. ''Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned,'' his post read. The drama series is being touted as an ''amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more'', according to a press release from Voot.

Advertisement

''Candy'' is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)