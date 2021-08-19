Left Menu

Richa Chadha, Ronit Boseroy's Voot Select series 'Candy' to premiere in September

Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Boseroy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series Candy. Its time to UnwrapTheSin with CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series stay tuned. Its time to UnwrapTheSin with CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series stay tuned, his post read.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:37 IST
Richa Chadha, Ronit Boseroy's Voot Select series 'Candy' to premiere in September
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Boseroy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series ''Candy''. Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

''Candy'' features the ''Udaan'' actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Chadha wrote, ''The secret's in the candy. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned. @RonitBoseRoy @manurishichadha @VootSelect @OptimystixMedia'' Boseroy also took to Instagram and posted the show's teaser. ''Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned,'' his post read. The drama series is being touted as an ''amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more'', according to a press release from Voot.

''Candy'' is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021