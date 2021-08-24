One Piece Chapter 1023 spoilers deal with Kaido vs. Yamato, what more we know!

The manga aficionados are excited as One Piece Chapter 1023 will be out soon without any delay or hiatus. The imminent chapter is highly coveted as it is going to feature many interesting things including update on Luffy and his way to Onigashima. Read further to know what you can have in Chapter 1023 of One Piece.

The globally-acclaimed Japanese manga One Piece releases new chapter every week, although fans witness some change in schedule or hiatus. This time fans can expect One Piece Chapter 1023 on Sunday.

Advertisement

One Piece Chapter 1023 is likely to give update on Big Mom vs. Kidd. The manga aficionados and One Piece fans will get highlights of the fight between Kaido and Yamato. Some members of the alliance might find a way on how to prevent the island from crushing Wano Kuni's capital, IBT noted.

One Piece Chapter 1023 can show the usual bickering of Sanji and Zoro, with other pages offering updates on Apoo, Drake, Hyogoro and others, IBT reported. The Shinobu about Momonusuke's desperate request is going to be revealed in the upcoming chapter.

On the other hand, the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1023 reveal that the imminent installment provided a flashback about King and his origin. The imminent chapter may also provide an update on Denjiro and what he has been up to all this time.

One Piece Chapter 1023 will also focus on Luffy and how he will be back to Onigashima. The presence of Luffy and Kozuki Momonosuke will surprise Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 1023 will be released on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 304 spoilers: Will Asta help Yuno in fight against Zenon?