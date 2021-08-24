Boruto Chapter 62 releases in Sept, more focus on Code vs Kawaki fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 62 is the next installment to be out. However, we will have to wait for nearly a month for the release of Boruto Chapter 62. Read further to know what you can have in the upcoming chapter.

Boruto Chapter 62 is expected to portray Kawaki bumping into the Kara member. Boruto and Eida only know about Kawaki escaping the Hidden Leaf Village. Now Code is moving on the way to find out Kawaki's location.

A translated preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 62 has been revealed by V Jump, which says, "Kawaki and Code are finally facing each other, standing face to face...?! What will Boruto do then?!"

Preview of the VJump attachment card for Chapter 62:"Kawaki and Code are finally facing each other, standing face to face...?! What will Boruto do then?!"Translated by rei5131 pic.twitter.com/2Yfq6HArOw — Otaku Manuel Afotey (@BorutoOtaku7) August 20, 2021

Boruto is expected to chase down Kawaki but Code will find him first. The upcoming chapter is likely to show Kawaki fighting Code. Now fans keep their hope on Boruto who can manage the situation.

There is actually no way for the Konoha's sensory ninjas to track what is happening inside unless there's someone who will spot Kawaki and ask for backup, Game N Guides noted. This situation will bring Code and Kawaki to the battleground. However, Kawaki's side may be heavier as Boruto is likely to help Kawaki in defeating Code.

But Code now is the owner of tremendous power. He also receives help from Eida and Daemon. This creates more curiosity among the manga enthusiasts who will win the battle.

On the other hand, the Konoha village is again in danger with Otsutsuki's threat. The community has a bigger problem to confront the Otsutsuki. We still need to wait for some additional time to get more spoilers encircling Boruto Chapter 62.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Boruto Chapter 62 is slated to be out on September 20. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

