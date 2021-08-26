Left Menu

Ayesha Saif Khan's Sabyasachi wedding lehenga made heads turn

It's probably every girl's dream to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga on their wedding day. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Junaid Safdar's wife Ayesha Saif Khan is no exception.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:01 IST
Ayesha Saif Khan's Sabyasachi wedding lehenga made heads turn
Ayesha Saif Khan and Junaid Safdar (Image source: Zehra Jagani Photographer's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It's probably every girl's dream to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga on their wedding day. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Junaid Safdar's wife Ayesha Saif Khan is no exception. Ayesha recently made heads turn as she opted to go all big on her wedding attire a few days ago. She wore a rose-pink lehenga by the ace designer Sabyasachi, who has also designed wedding outfits for many leading Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra Anushka Sharma and Bipasha Basu.

The traditional lehenga is adorned with beautiful golden embroidery and a heavy dupatta. Ayesha teamed up her look with stunning ethnic jewellery. Speaking of her make-up, Ayesha chose to keep it subtle and minimal. The ethereal bride carried an embellished potli bag. Netizens went gaga over Ayesha's bridal look after the pictures from the dreamy wedding surfaced online.

"I am a huge fan of this look and I am loving this old world glamour. The pretty Kashmiri pink, the beautiful gold kiran on the dupatta and the colours in this lehengha just spell out Sabyasachi Bride of the Year," an Instagram user commented. "She looks so beautiful in Sabyasachi lehanga. Mesmerised," another commented.

Not only Ayesha but Junaid also left everyone impressed with his wedding outfit. He sported a black tuxedo with a matching pair of shoes. Reportedly, Junaid and Ayesha's nikah was held in London on Sunday. Ayesha is the daughter of former politician Saif-ur-Rehman.

Junaid's mother and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, who did not attend the ceremony, shared some photos of the occasion and wished the couple well. "May Allah always keep you happy and prosperous," she had tweeted.

The wedding was attended by the likes of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, and Ali Dar, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021