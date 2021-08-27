Filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is almost done, could release in 2022

Finally, the filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is about to end. Last week, Elliot Page who played Vanya Hargreeves in the series, posted via Instagram that the shooting for Season 3 is almost done. Therefore, fans can expect its release date soon.

The filming for the superhero series, The Umbrella Academy Season 3's production was halted for the COVID-19 pandemic. It commenced again on February 7, 2021. But they are going slow. However, as it is reported that the principal photography is about to wrap up and we guess the post-production works would take two to three months. So, it's much more likely that we'll see The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix in early 2022.

The episode titles for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 in show order, are "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy was picked up after the end of Season 1. Failing to stop the apocalypse, the siblings are forced to travel back in time, but it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s Dallas. Five ends up on November 25, 1963, in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, but with the help of Hazel manages to travel back in ten days. While being hunted by a trio of Swedish assassins, Five finds his siblings, who have each made new lives, and attempt to reunite them in order to stop this new apocalypse.

The second season ends with introducing The Sparrow Academy, which is a new group of super-hero formed by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Since then fans are eagerly waiting to know more about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 and the new group suddenly created.

The Academy has five children Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces. The remaining actors who played Hargreeves siblings remained the same in Umbrella Academy Season 3. The other newcomers are Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford Jake Epstein Genesis Rodriguez.

The release date of Netflix's superhero series is yet to be declared. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

Also Read: Are creators planning for a movie instead of Sherlock Season 5? Know in details!