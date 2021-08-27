Are creators planning for a movie instead of Sherlock Season 5? Know in details!

Sherlock Season 5 is far away from the announcement of its premiere as it is yet to be renewed. Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5. Read further to know if there is any possibility of another season.

The Digital Weekly earlier reported that Sherlock Season 5 would be released in 2022 after the completion of all major projects. Now the series enthusiasts have started doubting fifth season's possibility in 2022 as there is no update on its progress till date.

Benedict Cumberbatch, the lead actor earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said.

"Not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5," the actor Martin Freeman opined.

However, Martin Freeman hinted that instead of another season of Sherlock, the creators can make a movie. Although there is no confirmation on it, still the actor hinted that the film could wrap up Sherlock's world by making the end of his journey.

The detective series Sherlock has been praised worldwide for the quality of its writing, acting, and directing. It was nominated for several awards including Emmys and a Golden Globe in different categories.

Fans may need to wait further as the world is still affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The global entertainment industry has already incurred unfathomable financial losses since last year due to coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

