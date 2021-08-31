Shooting of Taapsee Pannu's 'Blurr' completed

Left Menu

The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Blurr' have finished shooting the film in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

31-08-2021
Poster of 'Blurr' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Blurr' have finished shooting the film in Nainital, Uttarakhand. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller is about a girl who's caught up in unavoidable circumstances.

Opening up about his experience of helming 'Blurr', Ajay said, "Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film." Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu's Outsider Films and Echelon Productions', 'Blurr' also stars Gulshan Devaiah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

