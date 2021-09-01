Anurag Thakur inaugurates first-ever BRICS film technology symposium

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated the first BRICS Film Technology Symposium.

In a virtual address, Thakur said the symposium is a part of special events planned in the run-up to the BRICS summit to be held in India this year.

“India takes pride in organising the first-ever BRICS film technology symposium as a part of the special events planned in the run-up to the BRICS summit to be held in India.

''India is preparing to host the 13th BRICS summit this year. Under the chairmanship of India, we aim to promote institution building to further deepen, sustain and institutionalise BRICS cooperation,'' the minister said.

He said that as a member of the BRICS consortium, India will play a crucial role to strengthen the ties between the member countries, and organising this symposium is a step in that direction.

''India is a pivotal power in Asia today. As a member of the BRICS consortium, we would like to play a crucial role to strengthen the ties between the member countries. Organising BRICS symposium is a step in the direction to bring the people from all the member states together,'' Thakur said.

The minister also said that through the medium of films, art and culture, avenues for cooperation can be opened up which can help in supporting development and growth in the film business.

''The focus of BRICS symposium is to acknowledge the service sector and technicians working for the film industry and by the end of two days, I am sure this symposium will create opportunities for working professionals in the field of film technology of all BRICS nations to explore the world of cinema with a new perspective and vision,'' he said.

The two-day film technology symposium, in cooperation with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), will have 25 speakers from BRICS countries who will touch upon different segments of film technology.

A virtual exhibition by the film technology companies will also take place on the sidelines of the event.

Opening the event, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said that the symposium intends to form partnerships and build a platform for technology companies and organisations promoting films and film technologies among the member countries.

''India is proud to be associated with this symposium. Cinema transcends national boundaries touching millions of lives globally. This BRICS symposium An ideal platform to celebrate the multi cultural diversity of people across the globe,'' he said.

He said that BRICS countries are significant players in the world in the field of VFX, animation, computer-generated imagery and media outsourcing.

“The symposium will be discussing strategies and understanding the global animation sector in this context,” Chandra said.

He said that the symposium is being held against the backdrop of the BRICS film festival to be organised along with the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa in November this year which will be an opportunity to interact and share the best of cinema.

“In the post-pandemic world, films and technology have brought the world together in unique ways through streaming platforms. This has ushered us into a world without barriers.

“The new-age cinema from BRICS nations speaks to a wider audience with its socially relevant themes and is not afraid of speaking in the manner it wants to. We hope to see you at the BRICS film Festival to be held in Goa this year,” Chandra said.

