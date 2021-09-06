Left Menu

Gautam Rode, wife Pankhuri Rode open up on working together for first time post marriage

Actor Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Rode featured together in a new music video titled 'Sun Le Zara'. This is their first work project post their marriage.

Updated: 06-09-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:24 IST
Gautam Rode, wife Pankhuri Rode open up on working together for first time post marriage
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Rode (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Rode featured together in a new music video titled 'Sun Le Zara'. This is their first work project post their marriage. Gautam and Pankhuri tied the knot in 2018.

Expressing happiness on getting the opportunity to work with Pankhuri, Gautam said, "Pankhuri and I always wanted to come together but we knew that when we would, it would be for a special song and Sun Le Zara is just that. I am excited to see the audiences react to seeing both of us together for the first time and that too in the most romantic place on earth, Kashmir." Pankhuri, too, shared her excitement.

She said, "It feels amazing and surreal to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. The song is one of my personal favourites now and I am glad that we got a chance to make this happen for our audiences. We had so many requests to come together and shoot for something romantic and Sun Le Zara does full justice to the same." 'Sun Le Zara' is sung by Saaj Bhatt and Sonal Pradhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

