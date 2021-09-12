Left Menu

'Enough is enough': Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt express anger over rise in crimes against women

As cases of crime against women have seen a consistent increase in India recently, several actors from the Indian film industry took to their social media handles to express their anger.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:37 IST
Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As cases of crime against women have seen a consistent increase in India recently, several actors from the Indian film industry took to their social media handles to express their anger. As per reports, a 30-year-old woman succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital on Saturday after she was raped and brutalised with rods. One of the leading journalists posted the particular news and as well as news of other rapes that have taken place across India in the past few days on her Instagram account.

Reposting the above-mentioned news on her Instagram Story, actor Anushka Sharma wrote, "Enough man !! Give girls and women a safe environment! Is that asking for too much." Alia Bhatt finds the situation quite "infuriating".

"WTF is going on? This is infuriating," she wrote on Instagram Story. "News today...everyday...goes like this... coz she fought too much! That's the price she paid for that, fighting for her life,"Taapsee reacted.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has also shared her views after learning about such brutal incidents. She took to Instagram Story and wrote, "As a woman living her dreams today, with a life full of aspirations, I feel sickened to the stomach that abuse against women has become an integral part of our society. Every day we wake up to multiple soul-crushing incidents. The crimes are getting more heinous and the numbers increasing. We need change. Enough is Enough."

Other celebrities such as Mini Mathur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Kalki have also expressed their anger over such horrific crimes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

