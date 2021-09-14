Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas

It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted. It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday, and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable. It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted. It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

