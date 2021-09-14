Violet Evergarden Season 2: Will it ever happen & clear all cliffhangers?

Violet Evergardenis one of the most unforgettable anime of all time with a captivating storyline and emotional scenes. The anime was highly appreciated and garnered positive reviews throughout the world. It won millions of hearts for its extraordinary story.

There are two more films of the same franchise, "Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll" and "Violet Evergarden: The Movie," still Violet Evergarden Season 2 is highly coveted, and the enthusiasts are excited about it.

Last year several reports claimed that Kyoto Animation is working on the scripts for the second season of Violet Evergarden. The production was expectedly halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The anime series is likely be dropped by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

The creators are still silent on the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2 and yet not canceled. But if we consider all the factors such as popularity, rating, profitability and reviews, then the series might hit the small screen in the future.

Viewers believe that they will get to see the conclusion of the unfinished endings of the first season. They want to know about Major Gilbert. It is still a mystery whether he is dead or not. Furthermore, there are many plots where the story could expand.

The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season.

Right now there is no official confirmation on the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2. As soon as we get any updates, we will keep you posted. Stay tuned to get more updates.

