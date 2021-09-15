Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 10:34 IST
Billie Eilish put this big condition to her designers before her Met Gala debut
Billie Eilish (Image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Billie Eilish undoubtedly made heads turn with her look at Met Gala 2021, especially with her ensemble. The 19-year-old artist was seen sporting a peach strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta at the fashion event. For the unversed, Billie wore the label's dress only after they agreed to her condition of stop using fur.

Billie even took to Instagram to thank her designers for making changes in their fashion policies. "Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!! i am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same," she wrote on Instagram.

Social media users heaped praises on Billie for her sustainable approach. "This is iconic," a netizen commented.

"Good is a woman and her name is Billie Eilish," another one wrote. Billie served as the youngest-ever co-chair of the New York fashion benefit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

