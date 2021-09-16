Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Television's Emmy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:02 IST
Television's Emmy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES "The Boys"

"Bridgerton" "The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale" "Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian" "Pose"

"This is Us" BEST COMEDY SERIES

"black-ish" "Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris" "The Flight Attendant"

"Hacks" "The Kominsky Method"

"PEN15" "Ted Lasso"

BEST LIMITED SERIES "I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown" "The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad" "WandaVision"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" William H. Macy, "Shameless"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Allison Janney, "Mom" Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment" BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Billy Porter, "Pose" Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha" Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown" Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

