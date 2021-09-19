Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth 'not very keen' on Prince Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Prince Charles is planning some major changes if he ever inherits the throne, including trimming down the monarchy to seven major figures and turning Buckingham Palace into a museum, something his mother, the Queen, is apparently firmly against.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-09-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 19:38 IST
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Image Credit: ANI
Prince Charles is planning some major changes if he ever inherits the throne, including trimming down the monarchy to seven major figures and turning Buckingham Palace into a museum, something his mother, the Queen, is apparently firmly against. According to Fox News, a royal source has divulged to a news outlet that the museum plan of Prince Charles will "not be happening any time soon" while Her Majesty rules.

The palace is the place where the Queen raised her four children and has presided during her decades on the throne. She opened it up to the public in 1993, allowing visitors to tour select parts of the 775-room palace, but not the family apartments. "She's not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts," the source added.

The source told the news outlet, "Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace. So for now, whatever you're reading, it doesn't look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon." One of the reasons as to why Charles might be looking to offload the mega-home is its cost, which is in millions, to just maintain. It was last restored in WWII, and while a USD 500 million dollar renovation was approved in 2016, it won't be ready until 2027. (ANI)

