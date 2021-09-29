The Last Kingdom Season 5: Updates on release, plot & more

After the release of The Last Kingdom Season 4 in April 2020, Netflix renewed the show for a fifth season on July 7 of the same year. The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be the final season of the historical fiction television series based on Bernard Cornwell's novel series, The Saxon Stories.

The filming of The Last Kingdom Season 5 has already wrapped in June 2021. The fifth season will cover the events of the ninth and tenth novels, Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 plot

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is expected to be based on England's unification. Netflix has released an official synopsis which revealed "Uhtred realizes his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: it is tied to the future of England itself. Charged with training King Edward's first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred's ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss."

Completion of The Last Kingdom Season 4 had raised several questions, which need an answer in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who has had many wives and lovers across the series. The viewers are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Aethelflaed (played by Millie Brady) fell out with her lover Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) over the Mercian throne in the previous season. Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might happen in the future. New foes are likely to arise. Season 5 of The Last Kingdom might take Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

On the other hand, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. "We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon said.

Alexander Dreymon shared exclusive images from the new episodes with fans on Instagram, showing the return of Uhtred's children: Young Uhtred (Finn Elliot) and Stiorra (Ruby Hartley). The caption reads: "Quick parenting tip from Uhtred: tell both your kids that the other is your favorite. If you cause enough psychological damage, they'll spend their lives trying to impress you. You're welcome. #joking".

The Last Kingdom Season 5 release date

There is no official affirmation regarding the exact release date for The Last Kingdom Season 5. In April 2021, during the shoot of the final season in Hungary, Dreymon said, "Considering the circumstances, we're incredibly fortunate to be in production at the moment." He also said, "Everyone is doing their part, it's going very well so far and we hope to be able to bring something really special."

Dreymon continued: "I wanted to say thank you for all your continued support because we wouldn't be here without you and we're all sending you lots of love."

As the post-production work is a lengthy process, it looks like The Last Kingdom Season 5 will not arrive in 2021.

