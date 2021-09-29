Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga set to star in 'Macbeth' on Broadway

Hollywood stars Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will be teaming up to bring the Shakespearean tragedy 'Macbeth' back to Broadway. According to Variety, Craig, who was last seen on Broadway in 2013's 'Betrayal', will return to the stage to star in the titular role. Negga will be making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth, though the 'Passing' actor has previously tackled Shakespeare in a New York-based production of 'Hamlet'.

Craig is no stranger to Shakespeare either, having recently appeared in 'Othello' opposite David Oyelowo. The Shakespearean tragedy, one that involves malice, matrimony and murder, narrates the story of one couple's obsession with power and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. A press release announcing the show promised that "this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before."

Sam Gold will be directing the Scottish play. The new production will run for a limited 15-week engagement. It is scheduled to begin performances on March 29, 2022, ahead of opening night on April 28 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. "I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas. I can't wait to get started!" said Gold, who has staged several high-profile Shakespearean plays, including 'King Lear' with Glenda Jackson, 'Hamlet' starring Oscar Isaac and 'Othello' featuring Craig.

Barbara Broccoli will produce 'Macbeth', reuniting the veteran 'James Bond' producer with Craig, who recently wrapped his five-film stint as the suave British secret agent in 'No Time to Die'. "Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold," Broccoli said in a statement, according to Variety.

'Macbeth' will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, fight direction by David Leong, casting by David Caparelliotis. Additionally, Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as a vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci will serve as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. will be the general manager.

Along with Broccoli, producers will include the Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson and Frederick Zollo. Patrick Daly will serve as executive producer. Tickets for the play will go on sale to the general public from October 8 at 10 a.m. ET, as per Variety. (ANI)

