Left Menu

Coldplay, BTS reveal music video for 'My Universe'

British rock band Coldplay has premiered the music video for 'My Universe', their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:46 IST
Coldplay, BTS reveal music video for 'My Universe'
A still from the music video of 'My Universe' (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British rock band Coldplay has premiered the music video for 'My Universe', their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube. According to Variety, the song's video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban.

Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the endless possibilities of love, utilizing cosmic analogies and an out-of-this-world synth-like sound. "There's a paradise they couldn't capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first," sings Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin. The video has been directed by Dave Meyers, who earlier also helmed Coldplay's 'Higher Power' video.

According to Variety, 'My Universe' is part of Coldplay's forthcoming album 'Music of the Spheres', which is scheduled for release on October 15. Produced by Max Martin, it will be Coldplay's ninth studio album and has been revealed to contain 12 tracks, five of which are represented by emojis, including a red heart, an infinity sign and a planet. This single's release marks the band's third for the album, Coldplay had released the album's first single 'Higher Power' in May, followed by the release of 'Coloratura' in July.

Variety reported, since its release on Friday, 'My Universe' has already been streamed more than 100 million times, marking yet another successful western collaboration for BTS, some of their most popular collaborations to date including pop stars such as Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Steve Aoki, Charli XCX and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021