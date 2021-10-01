Left Menu

Anna Sawai boards cast of FX series 'Shogun'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:31 IST
''Fast and Furious 9'' star Anna Sawai has joined Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis in upcoming FX limited series, titled ''Shogun''.

The period drama show is based on the best-selling novel by author James Clavell, according to Deadline.

Also coming aboard the cast are actors Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai.

Additionally, the show has cast actors Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi and Yuka Kouri. Set in feudal Japan, ''Shogun'' charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai.

These characters are John Blackthorne (Jarvis), a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture ultimately will redefine him; Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko (Sawai), a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties who must prove her value and allegiance.

Jonathan van Tulleken will direct the first two episodes of the series, written by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo. Production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

