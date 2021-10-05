Black Clover Chapter 308 to portray intense fight between Zenon vs. Yuno, Langris

Readers are excited as the Black Clover is returning after a week's break with Chapter 308. No doubt, Black Clover Chapter 308 is going to be another vital chapter of the manga, as the upcoming chapter will give updates on the fight between Zenon vs. Yuno and Langris.

The Japanese manga is returning after a week's hiatus on October 10, 2021. at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. The manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline to be out. The raw scans would surface online by October 6, 2021.

Black Clover Chapter 308 will highlight how Langris Vaude and his brother Finral Roulacase defeat Zenon and rescue Yami Sukehiro. Finral Roulacase and Langris Vaude join the forces. The chapter will begin with the intense fight of Yuno&Langris vs. Supreme Devil, Zenon.

Chapter 308 would also showcase that Zenon is creating a contract with Devil Beelzebub. He asks Devil Beelzebub to hand over the devil's heart. Previously, we got the past story of Zenon.

In Black Clover Chapter 307, Zenon said that he would also share his soul if his contract with Devil Beelzebub works and that the Spade Kingdom would continue to exist. Beelzebub agreed to give back his heart. As soon as Zenon gets the heart, his body regenerates and the wounded chest recovers. Watching the transformation, Langris and Yuno are shocked.

Zenon realizes that his power doubled after he got the devil's heart. To apply his power he instantly catches Yono in a cube and starts assaulting him using bones. Black Clover Chapter 307 ends with Langris and Finral holding each other's hands, ready to punish Zenon.

Fans can read all the chapters of Black clover online for free from Viz website, Manga plus website and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS. These are legal and free sources and they will release the chapter on October 10, 2021.

