PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:38 IST
'Maradona: Blessed Dream' to have multilingual release in India on Amazon Prime Video this month
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced ''Maradona: Blessed Dream'', a biopic series on legendary soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, which will start streaming in India from October 29.

According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, the 10 episode series will release in India with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali alongside English.

''Maradona: Blessed Dream'' follows the triumphs and challenges of the football icon, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. Sushant Sreeram, Director - Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video said, they were delighted to release the series in the country in five local languages, ''Great stories transcend borders and there is nothing more universally inspiring than a story of sheer genius, motivation and hard work. 'Maradona: Blessed Dream' goes beyond being just a biopic and narrates a tale that is inspiring, relatable, and enjoyable for everyone. ''We are delighted to release the series in India in 5 local languages, enhancing its appeal and reach even further, and giving Maradona's Indian fans a chance to experience the story of a widely-adored man, in a language of their choice,'' he said in a statement.

The series is a part of Prime Video India's festive lineup and will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

It stars Argentine actors Nazareno Casero, Juan Palomino, and Nicolas Goldschmidt portraying Diego Armando Maradona through different stages of his life. Julieta Cardinali, Laura Esquivel, Mercedes Moran, Pepe Monje and Peter Lanzani also feature in prominent roles.

Produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, the biographical series was filmed on location in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Mexico.

Alejandro Aimetta serves as the showrunner and director of the episodes filmed in Argentina, Mexico, and Uruguay, and is also one of the show's writers alongside Guillermo Salmeron and Silvina Olschansky. Roger Gual and Edoardo De Angelis directed episodes shot in Spain and Italy, respectively. Francisco Cordero, Liliana Moyano, Mari Urdaneta, Ricardo Coeto and Luis Balaguer serve as the executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

