The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Current state of play & future possibility

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is one of the highly-anticipated series. Fans are waiting for it more than one year now. Netflix hasn't renewed the series for a second season, but viewers are hopeful that their demand for a Season 2 will finally be heard. The Midnight Gospel dropped its finale on April 20, 2020. But will there be The Midnight Gospel Season 2?

Netflix typically renews a series within a year after its release. Therefore, if the streamer decides to come with The Midnight Gospel Season 2, then it should be renewed in spring or summer of this year. But Netflix and the makers have not confirmed anything on it.

Besides, we must also consider the fact that Netflix is still dealing with the impact of the pandemic. Most entertainment projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, we definitely should expect some delays but it should not take them long to work on the production, as the series is a computer-animated program.

Why are fans confident about The Midnight Gospel Season 2 renewal?

After the release of season 1, co-creator Duncan Trussell said that the show would surely be renewed for Season 2. While talking to Deadline he said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There are so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

Moreover, the story of The Midnight Gospel ends with cliffhangers that lead fans to think for another season. The story revolves on a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet situated in the middle of a colorful void where simulation farmers use powerful bio-organic computers to simulate a variety of universes from which they harvest natural resources and new technology.

The last episode ends with the police catching Clancy for his activities. When a police officer fired his gun on Clancy's pet Charlotte, it absorbed the bullet and pushed them both into the simulator. Reality seemingly warped in on itself, until Clancy awoke to see a giant convoy of buses in front of him. Boarding the bus, he manages to escape.

The creator Duncan Trussell recently weighed in on the matter. He is ready to work on The Midnight Gospel Season 2 and hinted at its upcoming stories. However, he also stated that everything depends on Netflix.

Trussell said, "Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever."

At this stage, it's really hard to speculate whether fans can able to see the second season in the future.

