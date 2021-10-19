Will Disney delay Avatar 2 as part of its current release-date-reshuffle?

Avatar 2 is arguably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been 12 years since the first movie entertained the audience. The director and producer James Cameron has spent years working on Avatar sequels.

The release date of Avatar 2 was delayed eight times, with the latest on July 23, 2020. As per the July announcement, the second Avatar movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 16, 2022, followed by three sequels to be respectively released on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4) and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5).

Now that Walt Disney has reshuffled the release dates for several of its upcoming movies, fans are wondering about James Cameron's Avatar 2. Will the release date for Avatar 2 be pushed back again? Well, nothing is official but it looks like there is a huge possibility for Avatar sequels to get new dates.

Disney has delayed release dates for several of its upcoming films, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' from March 25 to May 6, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' from May 6 to July 8 and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' from July 8 to Nov. 11.

With the 'Black Panther' sequel shifting to November, 'The Marvels' release has been postponed to early 2023. As part of the rollback, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was bumped from February 17 to July 28, 2023.

Along with the deluge of Marvel delays, Disney has shifted 'Indiana Jones 5' until June 30, 2023. The still-untitled film, starring Harrison Ford as the fedora-wearing, swashbuckling archaeologist, will open on June 30, 2023, instead of July 29, 2022.

Four untitled 2023 movies from Marvel, 20th Century and Disney's live-action division have been removed from the calendar, while one untitled Marvel movie has relocated from Nov. 10 to Nov. 3, 2023.

The studio has been shaken up by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, their movie schedules were delayed several times. Many films have been released simultaneously in theaters and on digital platforms.

In fact, now almost all the movie dates are shifting therefore anything is possible. Only time will tell if Avatar 2 would get a new release date. If Avatar 2 is pushed back, then simultaneously all the Avatar sequels will get new dates. However, as of now, Avatar 2 is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022. We'll surely update you if the release date gets shifted.

