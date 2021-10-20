Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:33 IST
John Abraham ventures into Malayalam cinema with latest production 'Mike'
Bollywood star John Abraham is making an entry into Malayalam cinemas as a producer with his latest movie ''Mike''.

Backed by Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, the Malayalam-language film is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and marks the debut of actor Ranjith Sajeev.

''Mike'' also stars Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.

The film, which started production in Mysore on Wednesday, is a coming of age story, written by Ashiq Akbar Ali, the makers said in a statement.

It will be shot at various locations in India, including Kattappana, Vaikom and Dharamshala. Renadive is credited with the film's cinematography.

Besides ''Mike'', Abraham's Hindi production, ''Tara Vs Bilal'' also went on floors in London.

The actor, meanwhile, will be next seen in the action movie ''Attack'' and Mohit Suri's ''Ek Villain Returns''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

