Left Menu

Dharamshala International Film Festival unveils line-up for 10th edition

The other movies are Taming the Garden, Ganden A Joyful Land, My Favourite War, Borderlands and Radiograph of a Family.Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer The Miniaturist of Junagadh and Vikramaditya Motwane-produced Khabsurat will be the highlights among the short films.Festival director Ritu Sarin said though the team is sad for not being able to hold a physical festival, they are excited to reach a wide array of audiences with its digital iteration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:06 IST
Dharamshala International Film Festival unveils line-up for 10th edition
  • Country:
  • India

The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) on Wednesday announced the line-up of Indian and international feature films, documentaries and shorts that will be screened during its landmark 10th edition.

The acclaimed festival will be once again held virtually, from November 4 to 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four international and critically-acclaimed movies will make their India premiere at the festival.

The films include Egyptian filmmaker Omar El Zohairy's ''Feathers'', which won Grand Prize at the Cannes Critics’ Week and ''The Tale of King Crab'', which premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Spanish movie ''El Planeta'' and ''Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time'', Hungary's official entry to the Oscars, are the other films.

The DIFF will also screen three Indian feature films -- ''Uljhan'' by Ashish Pant, ''Shoebox'' by Faraz Ali and ''Laila Aur Satt Geet'' Pushpendra Singh.

Among the documentaries that will be showcased during the festival are Sundance winners ''The Earth is Blue as an Orange'' and ''All Light Everywhere''. The other movies are ''Taming the Garden'', ''Ganden: A Joyful Land'', ''My Favourite War'', ''Borderlands'' and ''Radiograph of a Family''.

Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer ''The Miniaturist of Junagadh'' and Vikramaditya Motwane-produced ''Khabsurat'' will be the highlights among the short films.

Festival director Ritu Sarin said though the team is sad for not being able to hold a physical festival, they are excited to reach a wide array of audiences with its digital iteration. ''DIFF’s reputation rests in its meticulously considered selection of exciting and unusual documentaries, shorts and feature films from around the world and this year too, we have an exciting line-up in store for our audiences. ''Additionally, our team is curating a series of special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers more than ever before,'' Sarin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021