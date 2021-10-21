Left Menu

Chris Ayres, voice behind Frieza from 'Dragon Ball Z', dies at 56

American actor, director and scriptwriter Chris Ayres, known for being the voice behind 'Dragon Ball Z' villain Frieza, has died at the age of 56, after battling COPD and emphysema.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:26 IST
Chris Ayres, voice behind Frieza from 'Dragon Ball Z', dies at 56
Chris Ayres (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor, director and scriptwriter Chris Ayres, known for being the voice behind 'Dragon Ball Z' villain Frieza, has died at the age of 56, after battling COPD and emphysema. According to USA Today, Ayres' girlfriend Krystal LaPorte confirmed the voice actor's death on Twitter with several photos of her and the actor, writing that at the time of his death her "world went dark."

She wrote, "Chris loved you all. How much he loved other people filled the vast majority of our conversations. To those of you who truly loved him back, thank you." LaPorte, who also voiced for several 'Dragon Ball Z' series, added: "I know a lot of people will ask 'is there anything I can do?' Please be more like Chris. Please if you learned anything from him, put it in this world."

As per USA Today, the voice actor began his career in 1973 for the Japanese animated series 'Gatchaman'. Ayres' first time working with the 'Dragon Ball Z' franchise started in 2009 as he voiced for both video games and the English version of the 'Dragon Ball Z Kai' series. He also voiced for the role of Freiza for the 'Dragon Ball Z Super' series from 2015- 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021