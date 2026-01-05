Left Menu

Coco Gauff Responds to American Fan Support Controversy

Coco Gauff addressed recent comments about American tennis fans before her United Cup match. Despite losing her singles match, she contributed to the U.S. team's victory in doubles. Gauff clarified her remarks, emphasizing the difference in fan support between smaller nations and the U.S., acknowledging American support abroad.

Coco Gauff took to social media to address remarks she made about American tennis fans prior to her United Cup singles match. Despite her efforts to clarify, the distraction was evident as Gauff struggled against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, ultimately losing the match which initially gave Spain the lead.

Gauff explained her previous comments about the fan support American players receive compared to those from smaller countries, attributing her observations to the visibility of support rather than a lack of loyalty. She expressed gratitude for the followers who do rally behind American players, particularly overseas.

Even after the initial loss, Gauff helped secure victory for the U.S. in the mixed doubles. The American team, now progressing to the quarterfinals, seeks continued robust support as Gauff and her teammates prepare for future matches.

