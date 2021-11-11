Zoya Akhtar to adapt Archie Comics for Netflix musical film

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is all set to direct an adaptation of the Archie Comics for Netflix. Set in the 1960s, the upcoming film will be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's youngest Khushi Kapoor will play the lead roles in the project. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also rumoured to make his acting debut with the film. Talking about the project, Zoya Akhtar said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater also expressed his happiness to collaborate with Zoya Akhtar. "It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations," he said.

Zoya Akhtar's company Tiger Baby Films will also co-produce the project with Graphic India. (ANI)

