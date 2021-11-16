Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:17 IST
Mike Tyson, Vijay Deverakonda begin US schedule of 'Liger’
Boxing legend Mike Tyson and south star Vijay Deverakonda have started filming for their film “Liger” in the US, the makers said on Tuesday.

The upcoming sports drama feature is directed by Puri Jagannath of “Pokkiri” fame. He is also producing the movie along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

In a Twitter post, Dharma Productions shared the update about the latest shooting schedule of the film with an on-set photograph of Tyson and Deverakonda. “It’s time! The legend vs. Liger #Liger #USAscheduleBegins,” the tweet read.

In the film, Deverakonda features as a boxer and though the makers haven’t shared details about Tyson's role, the two will reportedly have a face-off in the ring.

Deverakonda, 32, expressed his excitement to shoot with the boxing icon and said the film will forever be special. “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson,” he wrote.

Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, has been part of movies like Hollywood hit “The Hangover”, its 2011 sequel “The Hangover Part II”, in which he played a fictionalised version of himself, and 2015's “Ip Man 3”. He is making his Bollywood debut with “Liger”.

Also featuring Ananya Panday, “Liger” will be released theatrically in five languages--Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

