Higehiro Season 2: Is it still on the cards? Know in detail!

"Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway" in short "Higehiro" is a Japanese anime adapted from Japanese romantic comedy light novel series written by Shimesaba and illustrated by Booota. Since the premiere of the first season of Higehiro, fans are waiting for Higehiro Season 2.

After the launch of its first season, the anime has received mostly positive reviews and has become one of the most loveable anime series. It is easy to see why fans are curious for another season.

Looking at the situation, there are 50-50 chances for the anime to be renewed. There has been no word as of now from any party on the renewal or future making of Higehiro Season 2. The first season of Higehiro ended with the release of its fifth volume on June 1, 2021. Although the anime series is becoming popular, the main concern would be the content of the light novel, which is mostly finished in the first season of Higehiro.

While Higehiro Season 2 is still not confirmed, the writer of the anime series tweeted "I will be writing about those 'various things' as a spin-off work, so please wait for further news! I'm really glad to be able to put a period in the story of Mishima and Gotou!"

Therefore, if Higehiro Season 2 does not happen, fans can at least expect an OVA episode or anime movie.

Higehiro follows the story of a 26 years young handsome Yoshida, who works for an IT company. He is in love with Airi Gotou, his senior at his workplace. One day he confesses his love to Airi Gotou at a dinner party, but she rejected him.

He is completely drunk and while coming back to his apartment he finds a high school girl named Sayu Ogiwara sitting under a telephone pole. The girl does not have any place to go. She anyhow convinced Yoshida if she could stay with him.

The next morning, Yoshida asks Sayu how she ended up at his apartment: she reveals that she had to run away from her family and home in Hokkaido and has been surviving on her own by prostituting herself to random strangers and having one night stands with them to earn money to support herself. Knowing her backstory, Yoshida feels bad and is unable to kick her out of his house and their time of living together begins!

Presently, there is no confirmation on Higehiro Season 2. We will surely keep you updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

