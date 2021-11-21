Left Menu

Britney Spears changed the course for women: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is all praises for her fellow pop singer Britney Spears.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 08:29 IST
Lady Gaga and Britney Spears (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Lady Gaga is all praises for her fellow pop singer Britney Spears. Recently, Spears took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of Gaga responding to a question about the 'Lucky' singer following the termination of her conservatorship after 13 years, reported People.

"Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you," Spears captioned the clip. After Spears conveyed her thanks to Gaga, the latter penned a heartfelt post for her, saying she has changed the course for women in the industry.

"Love you @britneyspears Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You've now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you," Gaga wrote. Spears' conservatorship was terminated earlier this month when Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny approved the former's father Jamie Spears' petition to end the legal arrangement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

