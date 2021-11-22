Left Menu

Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran welcome baby boy

Actor Frieda Pinto and her husband, photographer Cory Tran, have become parents to a baby boy. I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life, Pinto wrote alongside a photograph of Tran sleeping with the baby on his chest.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-11-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 12:40 IST
Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran welcome baby boy
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Frieda Pinto and her husband, photographer Cory Tran, have become parents to a baby boy. Pinto shared the first picture of the newborn, they have named Rumi-Ray, on her Instagram account on the occasion of Tran's birthday. ''Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life,'' Pinto wrote alongside a photograph of Tran sleeping with the baby on his chest. She also shared a picture of herself snuggling the baby. ''To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy,'' she added.

The actor didn't not share the birth date of baby Rumi-Ray.

Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like ''Slumdog Millionaire'' and ''Rise of the Planet of the Apes'', announced her pregnancy in June this year. In October, the actor revealed that she has got married to Tran last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021