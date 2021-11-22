Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran welcome baby boy

Actor Frieda Pinto and her husband, photographer Cory Tran, have become parents to a baby boy. Pinto shared the first picture of the newborn, they have named Rumi-Ray, on her Instagram account on the occasion of Tran's birthday. ''Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life,'' Pinto wrote alongside a photograph of Tran sleeping with the baby on his chest. She also shared a picture of herself snuggling the baby. ''To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy,'' she added.

The actor didn't not share the birth date of baby Rumi-Ray.

Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like ''Slumdog Millionaire'' and ''Rise of the Planet of the Apes'', announced her pregnancy in June this year. In October, the actor revealed that she has got married to Tran last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)