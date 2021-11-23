Spain to force streaming platforms to use regional languages, Catalan party says
- Country:
- Spain
The Spanish government will pass a new 5% tax on audiovisual production and force streaming platforms, such as Netflix, to air shows in regional languages, Catalonia's separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Tuesday.
The measures come in exchange for ERC's critical support for the leftist coalition government's 2022 budget bill.
They will include an obligation that 6% of the streaming platforms' content is in Spain's co-official languages: Catalan, Galician or Basque, ERC's lawmaker Gabriel Rufian told reporters, without specifying if that would require original content or simply dubbed or subtitled.
