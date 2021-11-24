Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65: Code vs. Boruto battle continues!

The Japanese manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 will be out on December 20, 2021. Fans have to wait for a month for its release. The manga follows a monthly schedule. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 64 will be out two to three days before the release.

Flashback: Konoha Village is again under Otsutsuki's threat. The community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki. Kawaki and Code finally face each other. But Code now is the owner of incredible power. He also receives help from Eida and Daemon. Currently, no one can enter and leave Konohagakure unless their chakra is known. As Kawaki respects Naruto, he can do anything for him.

The fight between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto started but was not over. Meanwhile, Code who worshiped Otsutsuki kidnapped Boruto's consciousness.

The war between Boruto and Code is not over yet, and Code plans to prove Boruto to unleash Momoshiki form.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64 recaps

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 reveals Code vs. Boruto's mystery. Boruto refuses to accept that Kawaki is leaving Code while Momoshiki awakes within him. Momoshiko discloses that as Isshiki's fed his Ten-tails to Kawaki and soon it ends his freedom.

In Boruto Chapter 65, Kawaki gets furious after seeing Momoshiki again. This is the first time Momoshiki awakens in the capability of Boruto, which Code thinks is exceptional. Boruto warns Kawaki that the situation is extremely bad and he should step back.

Momoshiki is charging, and Code wonders if Boruto can control Momoshiki. Meanwhile, Boruto unleashes Shadow Doppelgangers which starts punishing Code as he has no idea about the actual body.

Code observes that Boruto is getting stronger. Both the clone grasps Code's leg and brings him to the ground. But he draws Claw Marks while landing into the ground. Kawaka understood that both of them are in two levels. He wonders whether Boruto could manage to control Momoshiki.

Code contacts Eida. She messages Code that Amado's medication is responding well on Boruto. But it is still unknown to her what will happen to Boruto's body. She suggests, for the time being, Boruto could use Momoshiki's powers without having his mind taken over.

The manga Boruto Chapter 65 will add an interesting twist to the storyline. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64, Boruto transforms into Momoshiki Otsutsuki to fight against Code.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by UkyōKodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

