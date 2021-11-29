Spider-Man: No Way Home, Indian release date gets preponed
Instead of December 17, 'Spider-Man
Instead of December 17, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now scheduled to release on December 16 in India. On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment India shared the update via its social media channels, though it provided no reason as to why this was happening.
"We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16," the post read. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is Spider-Man/Peter Parker's third solo adventure. It stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marissa Tomei and others. (ANI)
