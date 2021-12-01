Left Menu

Badshah, Payal Dev's song 'Sajna' unveiled

After their hit song 'Genda Phool', singers Badshah and Payal Dev have now come up with their new track 'Sajna', which is created for a reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress India'.

Payal Dev and Badshah (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After their hit song 'Genda Phool', singers Badshah and Payal Dev have now come up with their new track 'Sajna', which is created for a reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress India'. "The song hits the right notes for each bride, and it was absolutely fun to envision its playout as I tried to capture the multiple thoughts that run through the mind of a bride. For the first time I was not just being myself but playing some quirky avatars which made the experience one of a kind for me too. I hope this song sets the bar high and makes its way to everyone's playlist," Badshah said.

Discovery Plus' 'Say Yes to the Dress India' is an Indian version of American reality TV series. It will showcase those brides that are selected through auditions and the designers will be creating wedding dresses as per their wish. Badshah has tried to bring out the emotions and feelings of the bride in the particular track. Payal, who co-sung with Badshah, has shared her experience working on 'Sajna'.

"It's always a fun time working with Badshah and this song is nothing less than magic to the ears. Since we thoroughly enjoy this track ourselves, I am sure the audiences too will give it just the amount of love it deserves," she said. 'Sajna' is choreographed by Punit J Pathak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

