Left Menu

Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' to start filming early next year in Australia

Williams tours still draw huge gathering and he also holds the Guinness Book of Records for selling 1.6 million tickets for a tour in a day.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-12-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 10:31 IST
Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' to start filming early next year in Australia
  • Country:
  • United States

''Better Man'', a biopic on famed singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, will start shooting in Melbourne, Australia, in early 2022.

To be directed by ''The Greatest Showman'' helmer Michael Gracey, the film will will look into the experiences that shaped the British pop star, both on and off stage.

According to Deadline, Williams will be portrayed by a CGI monkey in the biographical movie. The filming will take place at Docklands Studios Melbourne, Victoria, and will include an estimated 14 local heads of departments, 80 visual effects practitioners, 220 crew and 2,700 extras and casuals.

“I’m so excited I am making this movie in Victoria with my friend Michael Gracey,'' Williams said. The singer started his journey in the industry with boy band Take That, but became a music sensation as a solo artist with 11 out of 12 of his studio albums charting number one in the UK. Williams' tours still draw huge gathering and he also holds the Guinness Book of Records for selling 1.6 million tickets for a tour in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021