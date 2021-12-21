SS Rajamouli thanks Pawan Kalyan and team for shifting release date of 'Bheemla Nayak'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Tuesday thanked actor Pawan Kalyan for shifting the release date of his upcoming Telugu movie ''Bheemla Nayak'' to February 25.

''Bheemla Nayak'', which was earlier slated to open on January 12, would have debuted five days after Rajamouli's much-awaited ''RRR'', which is gearing up for its release on January 7.

The film would have also clashed with Prabhas-starrer ''Radhey Shyam'', which will hit the cinema halls on January 14.

Many in the trade had expressed concerns that having three mega movies releasing around the Sankranti festival would lead to the films cutting into each other's business, which would not be good for the industry.

''Bheemla Nayak'' producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced the film's new release date for the ''welfare of the industry''.

''Apologies to all the fans. Sorry, it was out of my hands. I had to go by our hero @PawanKalyan gari words. As you'll know he's always inclined to the welfare of this industry. I promise you all, this Shivarathri, a storming force will hit the screens! #BheemlaNayakon25thFeb,'' he tweeted.

Rajamouli, whose ''RRR'' will now have a one-week clear window before ''Radhey Shyam'' hits the screens, thanked Kalyan and the team of the film for their decision.

''The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best,'' he said.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, ''Bheemla Nayak'' will release on February 25, a slot which was booked by actor Venkatesh starrer ''F3''. The Telugu comedy will now release on April 29.

Rajamouli also thanked ''F3'' producers for agreeing to shift the date.

''Thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes,'' he tweeted.

Rajamouli's ''RRR'' narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film also stars actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. In another tweet, Rajamouli thanked superstar Mahesh Babu for taking the initiative to ''decluttering the Pongal releases''.

Babu's upcoming movie ''Sarkaru Vaari Paata'' was previously scheduled for January 13 release date. But the actor-producer postponed the movie to April 1, 2022. ''@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initiative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial...'' Rajamouli said.

