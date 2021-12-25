Suniel Shetty wishes 30th marriage anniversary to wife Mana with throwback picture

Left Menu

On the occasion of his 30th marriage anniversary, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Saturday shared a special commemorative social media post for his wife Mana Shetty.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:56 IST
Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of his 30th marriage anniversary, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Saturday shared a special commemorative social media post for his wife Mana Shetty. The 'Hera Pheri' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of him with his wife. Along with the image, Suniel penned, "Beautiful then ...Beautiful now ... Beautiful forever ...happy happy 30th anniv wifey."

In the picture, a young Suniel could be seen sporting a formal suit paired with a crisp yellow shirt and a formal tie. Perfectly gelled hair and quirky sunglasses finished his look. Meanwhile, Mana looked gorgeous in a grey blazer look which was rounded up with a classic headscarf. On the post, which received more than a lakh likes, several celebs commented including their daughter Athiya Shetty who reacted with an emotional face and heart emojis.

After a long courtship, Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991, and welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996. In 2015, Athiya debuted in Bollywood with 'Hero' opposite Sooraj Pancholi and Ahan made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's film 'Tadap', which was released in theatres earlier this month. (ANI)

