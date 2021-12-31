Left Menu

Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about childhood crush on 'Harry Potter' co-star Helena Bonham Carter

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:09 IST
Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In the upcoming HBO Max's reunion special 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', Daniel Radcliffe admitted his on-set childhood crush on co-star Helena Bonham Carter. The upcoming reunion special that will be available for streaming on January 1 will indeed be a nostalgic episode for fans to see, but not only fans--it also got the actors to revisit their cherished memories from the much-loved fantasy series.

As per Fox News, in the upcoming special episode, the cast got candid about their on-set crushes during filming. Emma Watson admitted to "falling in love" with Tom Felton when they were younger. But for Radcliffe, he declared his crush on Helena Bonham Carter--who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the film.

During the episode, the 32-year-old read a note he gave to Carter during filming. "Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee," the actor read.

As per Fox News, the pair laughed about the pun and Carter urged the star to continue reading the note. "You can share," she nudged.

"I can, I can share this now," he replied. "I do love you, and I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool," Radcliffe read.

Radcliffe also confessed that some of his first girlfriends and kisses were through the film franchise. "Every part of my life is connected to '[Harry] Potter, My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of the set somewhere," he explained.

Radcliffe didn't name any names, but he did describe asking Watson, for dating advice at that time. "If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I would be like, 'She sent me this many kisses back. What do I do?'" he recalled.

The special will become available for streaming on January 1, 2022, on Amazon Prime in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

