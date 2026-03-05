Tensions Erupt: Police Deployed in Jabalpur Over Rivalry Clash

A violent confrontation between two groups in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, led to injuries to a 20-year-old man, Ayush Sonkar, sparking a significant police response. The clash, occurring in the Chhoti Omti area, stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between the factions, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

The skirmish, which unfolded on Wednesday night, prompted police personnel from multiple stations to converge on the area to stabilize the situation. Ayush Sonkar, who was hurt during the fight, was admitted to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, according to Sonu Kurmi, City Superintendent of Police.

Authorities have registered a case against Appa Sonkar and others involved. Appa Sonkar is wanted for other criminal charges. Meanwhile, a video of the clash has emerged on social media, with police currently reviewing both the viral footage and nearby CCTV recordings.

(With inputs from agencies.)