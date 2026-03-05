Left Menu

Tensions Erupt: Police Deployed in Jabalpur Over Rivalry Clash

A 20-year-old was injured during a clash between two groups in Jabalpur, prompting police deployment. The incident, linked to an old rivalry, resulted in injuries to Ayush Sonkar. Authorities registered a case against Appa Sonkar and others, while video footage of the event is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:37 IST
Tensions Erupt: Police Deployed in Jabalpur Over Rivalry Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation between two groups in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, led to injuries to a 20-year-old man, Ayush Sonkar, sparking a significant police response. The clash, occurring in the Chhoti Omti area, stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between the factions, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

The skirmish, which unfolded on Wednesday night, prompted police personnel from multiple stations to converge on the area to stabilize the situation. Ayush Sonkar, who was hurt during the fight, was admitted to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, according to Sonu Kurmi, City Superintendent of Police.

Authorities have registered a case against Appa Sonkar and others involved. Appa Sonkar is wanted for other criminal charges. Meanwhile, a video of the clash has emerged on social media, with police currently reviewing both the viral footage and nearby CCTV recordings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone: PM Modi after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict ...

 India
2
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
3
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Azerbaijan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026