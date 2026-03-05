Energy Markets Rattle Europe Post-Middle East Tensions
The recent Middle East conflict has sparked fears in Europe of an economic impact similar to the Ukraine invasion. Although energy prices surged, fuelling inflation concerns, experts believe the situation is more contained and futures markets predict a short-lived disturbance, unlike the 2022 energy crisis.
Europe faces apprehension over an economic backlash akin to the 2022 Ukraine crisis due to a fresh surge in energy prices following Middle East tensions. However, this latest turmoil, chiefly impacting oil and gas, may not mirror past severities according to current futures markets.
Oil prices have soared, particularly impacting Europe due to its dependence on natural gas, which was previously disrupted by the Ukraine conflict. Despite the sharp increase, crude oil remains more than 10% higher than last week, with natural gas futures escalating over 50% from previous lows.
Notably, inflation expectations have not skyrocketed as they did post-Ukraine invasion. Analysts believe the monetary policy is firmer now, possibly averting prolonged economic damage. While energy markets twitch, Europe braces for potential short-term impacts amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
